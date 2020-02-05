Bhakarwadi star Bhakti Rathod AKA Urmila looks elegant in her latest photos

MUMBAI: Bhakarwadi, which airs on SAB TV, is one of the most popular comedy shows on the small screen. The daily is a bitter-sweet story of two families – one is Gujarati and the other one is Maharashtrian – who are business rivals. Things get complicated and interesting after their kids fall in love.

The show has been entertaining the viewers since its first episode and viewers are loving how the story is progressing.

Each and every character of the show has its own charm and the quality which makes us fall in love with them.

One of them is Urmila Thakkar’s role, played by popular actress Bhakti Rathod. Fans are loving Bhakti for the same as she has tried to maintain the essence of her character and has done full justice to it.

The actress is one stunning beauty and her latest Instagram post is a proof.

Bhakti posted a few pictures from her latest look where she is donning a zebra print saree and all dolled up with exquisite jewellery.

Take a look at Bhakti's pictures:

On the work front, Bhakti is a well-known Gujarati TV actress. She has starred in movies like Kanho Banyo Common Man, Pati Thayo Pati Gayo, Preet Piyu Aane Pannaben. She has also been a part of Hindi TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chaand, among others.

What do you think about Bhakti's latest look? Tell us in the comment section.