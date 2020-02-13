Bhakharwadi’s Akshay Kelkar reveals his experience of working with co-stars in a sweet Instagram post

MUMBAI: Bhakharwadi, which airs on SAB TV, is one of the most popular comedy shows on the small screen. The daily soap is a bitter-sweet story of two families – a Gujarati and a Maharashtrian, who are business rivals. Things get complicated as well as interesting when their kids fall in love.

The show has been entertaining audience since the day it premiered and viewers are loving how the story has progressed so far. It was a happy occasion for the cast as the show recently completed a year.

And now, the show's lead actor Akshay Kelkar, who plays the role of Abhishek Gokhale, shared a sweet post. The actor is seen sharing frame with his onscreen father Anna AKA Deven Bhojani and onscreen father-in-law Mahendra AKA Paresh Ganatra.

Akshay revealed his sweet experience of working with these two senior actors and how he enjoys sharing screen space with them. The actor also revealed how Deven and Paresh react whenever he cracks bad jokes on the sets.

Take a look at the post:

Akshay revealed they have a lot of fun both on and off-screen and that he loves to bond with them.

Well, it seems their off-screen bonding has given good results onscreen.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comment section below.