Bhangra Paa Le’s title track is out and it will awaken the dancer in you!

MUMBAI: Bhangra Paa Le has created a buzz ever since the makers released the trailer. The makers of the ‘Bhangra’ centric film have released the title track from the movie with the same name and it is a musical treat.

The song is a blend of traditional bhangra beats with a modern touch. A few elements of hip-hop mixed with the typical punjabi tadka makes this songs a definite chartbuster.

Adding to the wow factor is the extraordinary choreography that just enhances the whole experience of the song.

Within a short time of its release, the song has managed to garner a lot of attention from fans who are absolutely in love with this foot tapping number.

Packed with elements of romance and showcasing transitions between the past and present time period, Bhangra Paa Le paves a bridge between the traditional forms of Bhangra from Punjab and its juxtaposition with western dance forms from all across the world.

Presented by RSVP movies, Bhangra Paa Le is Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sneha Taurani. The film stars Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon and is slated to release on 15th November 2019.