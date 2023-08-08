Bhanupratap faces a tough decision - who will be the next heir of the Mahajan Group in Sony SAB's Vanshaj?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 17:56
Bhanupratap

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's Vanshaj, the recently launched family drama, highlights a story of family politics and dynamics within the opulent Mahajan family. As the protagonist Yuvika (played by Anjali Tatrari) finds herself embroiled in a major controversy over an audiovisual presentation swap, dark motives and hidden alliances come to light within the Mahajan family, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As the pressure mounts on Bhanupratap (Puneet Issar) to find a successor for the group, long-buried family rivalries resurface, threatening to tear the dynasty apart.

With Yuvika being declared guilty by the internal committee, the suspense intensifies as Bhanupratap (Puneet Issar) faces the most difficult question of his life - who will become the next heir? The power struggles within the dynasty take centre stage, exposing long-standing rivalries and hidden motives. In the upcoming episodes, the audiences will watch untold secrets unfolding and witness Bhanupratap’s quest to find the rightful heir to the Mahajan empire. 

Who will be chosen by Bhanupratap as the next heir of the Mahajan Group?

Puneet Issar, who plays the character of Bhanupratap, said, “My character Bhanupratap is in a state of dilemma with Yuvika being declared guilty by the internal committee. This pushes him to confront the most important question of his life - who will truly inherit the legacy of the Mahajan Group? The upcoming events will bring forth hidden truths, and some tough decisions to be taken by Bhanupratap while choosing the heir of the empire. Brace yourselves for an emotional rollercoaster as we witness a captivating journey of power, betrayal, and the search for the rightful heir.”

Tune in to Sony SAB's Vanshaj every Monday to Saturday at 10 PM
 

Sony Sab Vanshaj Mahajan Yuvika Anjali Tatrari Bhanupratap Puneet Issar
