Bharati Achrekar: Youngsters prefer web series over TV shows now

Veteran actress Bharati Achrekar feels Indian television continues to lack in good content, as a result of which the young audience is moving towards web shows.

"Good content is a rare thing in television these days. Mostly stories revolve around a single character. I don't blame anyone, even they have to survive. There are so many channels, so there is a tough competition. Also, people's taste has changed owing to western influence. You have to cater to both the urban and the rural audience, whose mindset and tastes are different," Achrekar told IANS.

The 62-year-old actress shot to fame with her role in the iconic television show "Wagle Ki Duniya" (1988-1990). She has also worked in numerous Hindi and Marathi films besides in theatre.

Achrekar feels it is extremely difficult to bring the young audience back to television again.

"The young generation is inspired by the West and they prefer options like Netflix. Indian television serials do not appeal to them. People above 40 mostly watch serials now. It's extremely difficult to bring the young audience back to television," she said.

The veteran actress also shared that after so many years of working in films, television and theatre, she is not tempted to sign up for any random character just for money. For her, satisfaction as an actor is the priority.

"Larger-than-life characters wearing loud make up, feeling jealous of others ot trying to demean others are characters I can't relate to. That's why I am not regularly working in TV serials. Unless I am really convinced with a character, I don't take it up just for money. I have done a lot of theatre and played very good characters. So i don't feel like compromising on that now. As an actor I should get a satisfaction playing the role. Give me one scene. But if that satisfies me, I'll do it. In 'Poster Boys' I had just one scene, 'Lunch Box' only had my voice but i fully enjoyed it," she said.

On the work front, Achrekar will next be seen in the daily soap "Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story", where she plays the protagonist grandmother.

"I play Pinky's dadi (grandmother), who is her best friend and confidante. Pinky relies on dadi a lot. I call her hasgulli and she calls me jaanu. She is a happy-go-lucky girl and shares a great bond with me."

She added: "It's a nice blend of reality and a subject that comes from olden times, which can could relate to. You'll get all those thing in a new frame. It's a very true-to-life show, which will make you think, laugh and cry at the same time. It's very relatable, which is rare nowadays."

"Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story" airs on Colors from January 27, every Monday to Friday at 9.30pm.