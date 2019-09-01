News

Bharat's deadly attack on Dhanak in Gathbandhan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Sep 2019 09:45 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' popular daily soap Gathbandhan is up for high-voltage drama.

Bharat is planning to save his criminal friend and partner in crime from Dhanak's custody.

Bharat knows that Dhanak will soon be taking him to another jail and thus plans to take advantage of it.

He is already in Dhanak's good books, and she thus tells him everything about the drill.

Dhanak gets attacked during the drill, and Bharat is even ready to kill her.

Fortunately, Raghu turns up and saves Dhanak.

It will be interesting to see what Bharat does next.

