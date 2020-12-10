Bharti Achrekar to join Sumit Raghvan in Sony SAB’s Waghle Ki Duniya?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

JD Majethia is one of the most popular personalities of the small screen who has always entertained the viewers with some of the most amazing shows till date.

The ace director-producer-actor is all set to come up with a new show and we can't keep calm.

TellyChakkar had exclusively informed you that Sumeet Raghvan is apparently playing the lead role of Mr Wagle on the show titled Wagle Ki Duniya.

We also informed our readers that popular veteran actor Anjjan Srivastava might join the cast of the show.

Now, the latest buzz is that actress Bharti Achrekar is also speculated to have bagged the show.

Bharti has been a part of shows like Chhidya Ghar, Lapata Gunj, Sumeet Sambhaal Lega among many others.

She was last seen in Colors’ Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story.

We couldn’t connect with Bharti for a comment.

Our efforts to reach out to the producers and channel’s spokesperson went in vain.

