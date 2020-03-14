Bharti and Terence Lewis dances on the song Ang Laga De

MUMBAI: Staying true to its promise, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest dance reality show India’s Best Dancer showcased some of the best talent from across the country who made it difficult for the judges to decide who moves to the next round. If you thought it was tough for the contestants to showcase some of their best moves in 90 seconds, brace yourself for the upcoming episodes. This weekend will see the biggest and the most toughest dance battle on Indian Television. The competition not only intensifies, but gives the audience a visual treat!

To everyone’s surprise, while Bharti wanted to dance with Terence, the choreographer danced on the same song ‘ang laga de’ with Bharti Singh and stunned everyone with their lifts and moves