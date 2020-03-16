Bharti asks husbands to flaunt their 'toned' bodies on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'

MUMBAI : Famous comedian Bharti Singh will be seen challenging the husbands to show-off their toned bodies during the 'Pati-Patni' special episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.



Bharti is making an appearance on the show as a celebrity guest along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and she will leave no opportunity to pull each contestant's leg.



She said: "'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' is a mind blowing show. It is known that daily soaps require so much time and effort on everyone's part. You dedicate yourself from morning to evening and sometimes the whole day. So, when these stars come together on a show like this, it's a chance to relax, enjoy and interact with your friends who then create a great atmosphere and it's an absolute blast."



Bharti was quite impressed with the host and singer Amaal Malik and adds: "These people are truly entertaining and I am glad to have witnessed it all. Me and Haarsh have a great-old bond with Arjun Bijlani. For me the most surprising factor was Amaal Malik. It was amazing to see him host the show, and it didn't look like it was his first time doing a show like this. He's very humble and so adorable, and it felt very nice."



The show brings different families who are part of the show such as 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Anupamaa', 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and 'Imlie'. They compete with each other through various activities including dancing and singing and the winning team is announced as 'The Best Parivaar'.



'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' airs on Star Plus.

SOURCE IANS

