Bharti asks husbands to flaunt their 'toned' bodies on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'

Famous comedian Bharti Singh will be seen challenging the husbands to show-off their toned bodies during the 'Pati-Patni' special episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 16:45
Bharti asks husbands to flaunt their 'toned' bodies on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'

MUMBAI : Famous comedian Bharti Singh will be seen challenging the husbands to show-off their toned bodies during the 'Pati-Patni' special episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

Bharti is making an appearance on the show as a celebrity guest along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and she will leave no opportunity to pull each contestant's leg.

She said: "'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' is a mind blowing show. It is known that daily soaps require so much time and effort on everyone's part. You dedicate yourself from morning to evening and sometimes the whole day. So, when these stars come together on a show like this, it's a chance to relax, enjoy and interact with your friends who then create a great atmosphere and it's an absolute blast."

Bharti was quite impressed with the host and singer Amaal Malik and adds: "These people are truly entertaining and I am glad to have witnessed it all. Me and Haarsh have a great-old bond with Arjun Bijlani. For me the most surprising factor was Amaal Malik. It was amazing to see him host the show, and it didn't look like it was his first time doing a show like this. He's very humble and so adorable, and it felt very nice."

The show brings different families who are part of the show such as 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Anupamaa', 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and 'Imlie'. They compete with each other through various activities including dancing and singing and the winning team is announced as 'The Best Parivaar'.

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' airs on Star Plus.

SOURCE IANS 
 

Bharti Singh 'Pati-Patni' Haarsh Limbachiyaa Amaal Malik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 16:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bharti asks husbands to flaunt their 'toned' bodies on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'
MUMBAI : Famous comedian Bharti Singh will be seen challenging the husbands to show-off their toned bodies during the '...
Badshah cooks 'pakoras' and says: 'I am in the wrong field, I can be a good chef'
MUMBAI : Popular rapper Badshah feels he could be a good chef as he tried his hands at cooking and making 'pakodas' (...
'Drunk dulhan' Farah shares throwback pic with Priyanka, Rani from Sangeet
MUMBAI-choreographer Farah Khan shared a throwback picture featuring actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rani Mukerji...
'Mirzapur' actor Aasif Khan make his music video debut with 'Galtiyan'
MUMBAI: Actor Aasif Khan says his latest music video, "Galtiyan", is quite special to him as he is making his music...
Lesser-Known Facts! Not Raveena Tandon, THIS Bollywood actress was the initial choice for Tip Tip Barsa, details inside
MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon was considered no less than a s*x symbol, especially after the release of Tip Tip Barsa Pani....
Exclusive! Ali Merchant talks about his journey as an actor, his upcoming web series, and much more
MUMBAI : Ali Merchant is a well-known actor, anchor, DJ, and music producer.He is best known for his roles in serials...
Recent Stories
'Drunk dulhan' Farah shares throwback pic with Priyanka, Rani from Sangeet
'Drunk dulhan' Farah shares throwback pic with Priyanka, Rani from Sangeet
Latest Video