Bharti Harsh Limbachiyaa take up multiple roles to shoot for Hum Tum Aur Quarantine

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are possibly the hardest working comedians in the country. In order to entertain the audiences, the couple has single-handedly conceptualized and created Hum Tum Aur Quarantine which airs on COLORS. While the series looks like it is all fun and games, it is actually quite a challenging task to shoot every day with limited equipment and manpower, however, Bharti and Haarsh have pulled it off with great effort and enthusiasm.

The couple has very smartly divided the tasks among each other and make sure that they both work in sync to deliver non-stop entertainment to viewers amidst this lockdown. Bharti, being the sassy fashionista has taken over the make-up and the costume department. She makes sure that she chooses the best outfits for herself and for Haarsh. She also does the make-up and hair for them both. Haarsh, on the other hand, doubles up as the director and cameraman and takes care of all the technical aspects of the series, which is winning everyone's heart.

Commenting about it, Bharti said, "We both have divided our chores at home, so if I cook he helps in cleaning and similarly, we've divided roles and responsibilities for both of us even for shooting Hum Tum Aur Quarantine. I love experimenting with looks so I have happily taken over styling and hair and make up for both, Haarsh and me, so you can see that is the reason why we both look so good onscreen."

Commenting about his role, Haarsh says, "Bharti is amazing with the technical aspect of Hum Tum Aur Quarantine. But since she feels that I don't do any work at home at all, she makes sure that I direct the series, shoot it, handle other series-related stuff and the equipment that we need to set up and fix every time we begin. However, Bharti does add her own tadka in the scripting and makes the scenes even more fun. It's definitely an experience we both are enjoying together."

