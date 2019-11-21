News

Bharti Singh and Arjun Bijlani share a frame together and their chemistry is worth watching

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
21 Nov 2019 04:06 PM

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh, the ace comedian who can make anyone go LOL with her impeccable comic skills has never left us disappointed with her funny acts. The actress-comedian is a whole package whose talent is unmatchable. 

And now, Bharti has joined hands with another popular face of television and this is surely going to be a treat for her fans. The actress starred with TV hottie Arjun Bijlani for a Tik Tok video and their chemistry is simply amazing.

Bharti shared the video on Instagram and fans are going gaga over her and Arjun's jodi:

Take a look at the video:

Both Arjun and Bharti's chemistry and expressions are right on point as they lip-sync the lyrics. 

The ace comedian is also seen praising Arjun in a sarcastic way in her caption.

What do you think about this brand new Tik Tok jodi? Tell us in the comments.

 

 

Bharti Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Tik Tok, TellyChakkar,

