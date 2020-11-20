Bharti Singh and Finalists Tiger Pop Share a Special Bond

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's India's Best Dancer recently found the top 5 contestants who will be battling against each other to win the title of 'India's Best Dancer'. However, during the journey of the show, there were many instances where the contestants, judges, and even the hosts expressed their love and care for people whom they got close to on the show.

One such bond that the show helped build was that of Tiger Pop and Bharti Singh. Tiger Pop is known for his outstanding dance and also as a shy person who doesn't interact with girls much. However, the fact that Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, Geeta Kapur and many female guests judge have complimented Tiger for his performance, stage presence, attitude, etc. but memories made with Bharti Singh and the relation formed between them of a younger brother and an elder sister is something that Tiger Pop will miss the most once the show gets over.

Since the inception of the show, Bharti and Tiger have shared a sweet bond and the audience has witnessed them involve in fun banter on the stage. Tiger Pop says, "The things I will miss the most after the show is the stage and Bharti Di". Our HD Popper will always cherish the memories he has made being on the show. Bharti is known to make people laugh effortlessly with her candid jokes and replies but the bond she has with the contestants and the judges is seamless.