News

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to host the upcoming dance reality show - India’s Best Dancer

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2019 05:14 PM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is gearing up for the New Year and is preparing to launch India’s toughest dance reality show – India’s Best Dancer. The show will see Maliaka Arora Khan, Geeta Kapur and Terrence Lewis coming together to judge the show. If the recent news is to be believed, versatile comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya have been roped in to host the show.

The show kick starts its auditions across cities in Jan and is slated to air in Feb. A source close to the show revealed, “Post the success of Super Dancer – a homegrown kids dance reality format by the channel, India’s Best Dancer will give a platform to talent above the age of 15. While the auditions will start in Jan, the channel intends to garner the best of talent from across the country.”

While the judges panel includes great artists, the show will be hosted by the queen of comedy Bharti Singh who will be accompanied by none other than her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The audience can look forward to a lot of laughter and light moments, as they spread laughter on the stage amidst the intense competition of all talented dancers.

Stay tuned to know more about India’s Best Dancer only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Tags > Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, India’s Best Dancer, Maliaka Arora Khan, Geeta Kapur, Terrence Lewis, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

past seven days