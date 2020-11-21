Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s house raided by NCB

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau has raided Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s flat in Mumbai. The agency is conducting raids at Andheri, Lokhandwala, and Versova.

According to sources, the raid was carried out after a peddler named Bharti and Haarsh during the probe. The source further revealed that ‘ganja’ has been recovered from their premises.

Bharti is a comedian and actress popularly known for The Kapil Sharma Show. She has also participated in several reality shows including ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and ‘Nach Baliye’.

Bharti got married to screenwriter and producer Haarsh Limabchiyaa in 2017, and the couple is currently hosting ‘India’s Best Dancer’ on Sony TV.

Credits: ABP Live