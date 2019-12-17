News

Bharti Singh and Harsh on the sets of Indian Idol season 11

17 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol season 11 upcoming episode will be full of masti and fun as the theme for this weekend would be Shaadi Special . Indian Idol has already become everyone's favorite because of the talented contestants and their extraordinary singing skills.  The panel consists of the very Talented Neha Kakkar,Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshaimmiya .

To support the top contestants of Indian idol the laughter queen Bharti Singh came who was accompanied by her better half Harsh. The contestants sang foot tapping music which made everyone grove with them.

Stay tuned and watch this weekend shaadi special segment on Saturday and Sunday only on Sony Entertainment at 8Pm.

