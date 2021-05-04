Bharti Singh broke down recalling her mother’s battle against coronavirus, READ

MUMBAI: During the latest episode of Dance Deewane 3, which she is hosting along with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the actress spoke her heart out about the COVID-19 situation in India.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the actress is seen talking about the time when her mother, Kamla Singh had contracted the virus. Bharti with tears rolling down her cheeks shared that COVID-19 has destroyed so many lives. She revealed when her mother was recovering in the hospital, her neighbour died of the virus, leaving her mom and the comedian worried.

Bharti further narrated how her mother would call and share that patients are dying in her ward and she would constantly be worried about what if she gets a call like this.

Also Read: Casting director Kuldeep, along with his TV and film industry friends, comes forward to help people during the pandemic

Bharti said, "Ye Corona itna rula raha hai, itni jaane le raha hai. Meri khud ki mummy ko Covid ho gaya tha. Mummy ka phone ata tha ki saamne ek uncle hai unki death ho gayi. Mummy roti thi. Mere ko ye darr tha ki mere ko to ye phone nahi ayega na. Itna zyada tod diya hai Corona ne.".

The popular comedienne also spoke about how she and her husband have been planning to have a baby but after hearing about the number of cases and the death around, they give up the idea. She shared that they want to have a baby but she doesn't want to cry like this.

Bharti's reaction came after a contestant performed an act that narrated the story of a mother losing her 14-day old baby to the virus.

The special episode of Dance Deewane had Sonu Sood as the guest and contestant Uday Singh, a resident of a small town Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) dedicated a performance for Sonu’s philanthropic acts during the pandemic.

Also Read: Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Abhinav Shukla is an ADVANTAGE: Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 fame

Credit: Bombay Times