Bharti Singh dismisses claims of being dropped from TKKS by resuming shooting for the show

MUMBAI: Comedienne Bharti Singh has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. Nevertheless, post her arrest by NCB, there were reports that Bharti Singh was dropped from The Kapil Sharma Show but her latest post on her Instagram hints otherwise.

The post in question has Bharti's new look from the show where she is seen wearing a gorgeous red attire. The embroidered dress was teamed with a neckpiece and earrings. Bharti looks nothing less than a newly married bride.

Sharing these snaps on her Instagram account, she captioned it as, "Red is the colour of Bonding of 2 Hearts", followed by a heart emoticon.

However, one of the hashtags in the post hints that she is very much a part of the comedy show, rubbishing all the earlier claims.

Well, fans of Bharti who were disappointed to not see her in the comedy show, fret not, as she is very much a part of it. Check out her post below. Earlier, Bharti's colleague from the comedy show, Krushna Abhishek made it clear that Bharti isn't going anywhere. He told TOI, "I haven’t heard of any such discussion or development from the channel’s end. No such decision has been taken by the channel. Even if something like this happens, I will support Bharti. She should get back to work. Jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (whatever has happened, has happened). We stand by Bharti and both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support.".

Ever since the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's residence, the two were summoned by the officials, which was then followed by an arrest after they accepted consumption of drugs. The two were then granted bail by a magistrate court.

As per the latest reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau has suspended two officials for not attending the case hearing of Bharti Singh and Karishma Prakash's case resulting in their bail.

