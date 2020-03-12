Bharti Singh dons a completely new look for India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s home-grown property, India’s Best Dancer is a unique dance show that will provide the right platform to the best talent from across the country. The show offers a new and interesting format, where the contestants will only get 90 seconds to prove their dancing prowess. Purely basis their talent, the judges’ will scrutinise the contestants and select Best Barah (Top 12) who will battle amongst each other to bag the coveted title of India’s Best Dancer. Talking about the judges’ panel, it comprises Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora, and Geeta Kapur, who have come together for the first time on a dance show. Each judge will select contestants basis three aspects - Entertainment, Newness and Technique. Furthermore on the novelty factor, India’s Best Dancer has husband-wife duo, Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosting the show together for the first time.

While the couple have a huge fan following, the television duo will be seen in a completely new avatar on India’s Best Dancer. The audience will witness Bharti in a never-seen-before avatar, the popular comedian and host, will be seen donning outfits which are sporty, cool casuals. In all the episodes of India’s Best Dancer, Bharti will only be seen in young and bright outfits. Right from sequined T-shirt dresses, jackets, cool sneakers, neon colours – Bharti seems to be loving her new avatar. Husband Haarsh will also be seen in smart casuals. Keeping up with the youth centric theme of the show, on her new look, Bharti said, “I feel young suddenly, my outfits reflect coolness, freshness, with a dash of spunk. All my attires and footwears are going to be super cool and I am sure that all millennials out there are going to love my look because I am enjoying wearing them. Haarsh will be seen twinning with me and it truly feels like we both are living our college life all together again wearing these outfits”.

The show will witness supremely talented dancers on the platform and they are all pumped up to showcase their skills and introduce new moves, innovative concepts, unique dance styles. Amidst the top 12, only one who earns the judges’ and audiences hearts’ will win the prestigious title. The top 12 contestants will be trained by 12 mentors to bring out the best in them.

