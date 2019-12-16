Bharti Singh flaunts her style but with a hilarious twist

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most popular female comedians of our country who can make the entire nation go ROFL with her comic skills. The ace comedian has never left us disappointed with her funny acts and she gets better with every act she presents before her fans. The actress-comedian is a whole package whose talent is unmatchable.

Bharti is extremely funny and witty in real-life as well. The actress also enjoys a huge fan following on social media as she treats her fans with some entertaining posts which will definitely leave you in splits.

The latest video shared by the actress is all kinds of funny. Bharti is all decked up in a beautiful off-shoulder blue gown with exquisite diamond jewelry. The actress is looking ravishing as usual, however, she has added an element of fun in her video which is unmissable.

A sad song is being played in the background, and the actress has an apt expression to match it. By doing this, she is also flaunting her diamond-studded necklace, as she reveals in the caption.

Take a look at the video.

This video proves that Bharti's swag is always on point and that she knows how to flaunt her stylish avatar in a classy and funny way.

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments.