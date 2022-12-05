Bharti Singh leaves Tejasswi Prakash tongue-tied by roasting her fashion sense in a hysterical way on ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 14:22
tejsvi

MUMBAI: The winner of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Tejasswi Prakash recently graced the finale episode of 'The Khatra Khatra Show’ on Voot. The diva was accompanied by her beau Karan Kundrra to join the “Khatra Khatra'' madness, alongside many other celebrities, for one last time. While Tejasswi’s quirky look for the show received heaps of praise from netizens on social media, Bharti Singh did not approve of it and went on to call the ‘Naagin 6’ star’s sartorial choices “ekdum kharab!”

In a teasy banter, Bharti Singh roasted Tejasswi Prakash on the show over her ‘OOTD’ in an epic way! For the grand finale, Tejasswi opted for a grey mini dress with embellishments, which she complemented with hot pink thigh-high boots. Referring to her outfit, Bharti jokingly said, “Teja, aapki dressing style ekdum kharab hai!” She further jokes, “Jo cheez badi honi chahiye, vo choti hai (pointing at her mini dress), aur jo cheez choti honi chahiye, vo badi hai (pointing at her footwear).”

To witness non-stop comedy, entertainment, and fun, tune in to ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ streaming now on Voot!

Kripya Humein Seriously Na Lein aur dekhiye ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, from Monday to Friday, at 7:00 pm on Voot and 11:00 pm on Colors.

Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash The Khatra Khatra Show Bharti Singh Naagin 6 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 14:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
TC Trivia! What happened to Prafulla and Anita in StarPlus' Pandya Store? Has their track ended?
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol has indeed made his solid presence, Karan Deol who is just 2 movie old has won the...
WOW! Erica Fernandes sets perfect cues to go for a date, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Has Vedika made an exit from Ram's life forever in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing the investigation track which is keeping the viewers...
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Rishabh lands into a huge trouble, will Preeta be able to save him?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Awesome! Pandya Store's Simran, aka Rishita reveals her next Holiday Destination
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Daily soap 'Pandya Store' has made a place...
Recent Stories
Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon
Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon
Latest Video