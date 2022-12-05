Bharti Singh leaves Tejasswi Prakash tongue-tied by roasting her fashion sense in a hysterical way on ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’

MUMBAI: The winner of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Tejasswi Prakash recently graced the finale episode of 'The Khatra Khatra Show’ on Voot. The diva was accompanied by her beau Karan Kundrra to join the “Khatra Khatra'' madness, alongside many other celebrities, for one last time. While Tejasswi’s quirky look for the show received heaps of praise from netizens on social media, Bharti Singh did not approve of it and went on to call the ‘Naagin 6’ star’s sartorial choices “ekdum kharab!”

In a teasy banter, Bharti Singh roasted Tejasswi Prakash on the show over her ‘OOTD’ in an epic way! For the grand finale, Tejasswi opted for a grey mini dress with embellishments, which she complemented with hot pink thigh-high boots. Referring to her outfit, Bharti jokingly said, “Teja, aapki dressing style ekdum kharab hai!” She further jokes, “Jo cheez badi honi chahiye, vo choti hai (pointing at her mini dress), aur jo cheez choti honi chahiye, vo badi hai (pointing at her footwear).”

To witness non-stop comedy, entertainment, and fun, tune in to ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ streaming now on Voot!

Kripya Humein Seriously Na Lein aur dekhiye ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, from Monday to Friday, at 7:00 pm on Voot and 11:00 pm on Colors.