Bharti Singh transforms into Anupamaa, calls it a 'shock'

Comedienne Bharti Singh will be seen donning the look of the popular daily soap character Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly on the stage of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 17:15
Bharti Singh transforms into Anupamaa, calls it a 'shock'

MUMBAI :  Comedienne Bharti Singh will be seen donning the look of the popular daily soap character Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly on the stage of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

She said that the transformation was not easy for her. While talking about her performance with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who will get into the look of 'Anupamaa' male lead character Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, she said: "This was a complete shock for me too. To actually perform as Anupama, I had to match Rupali Ganguly and her spirit while portraying the character."

She added that it was challenging to portray Anupamaa on stage as perfectly as Rupali did it on-screen: "I didn't think that I would be able to match her at all, because she's such a good artist, such an excellent actress. I took it as a funny gag, and I enjoyed it a lot."

On her performance with Haarsh, she commented: "Haarsh became Vanraj and that was hilarious too."

Bharti further mentioned about how Rupali reacted to her portrayal of Anupamaa on stage.

"When Rupali Ganguly stood up and came to me, she hugged me and told me that it was a big deal as I am going to perform as Anupamaa. This made me realise how much she respects me and it was absolutely amazing to hear her say it. 'Anupamaa' has been on top as always, and I wish it remains at the top for a long long time. And lots of love to Rupali Ganguly Ji, as she's a really good artist," she concluded.

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' airs on Star Plus.

SOURCE- IANS

Bharti Singh Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Ravivaar with Star Parivaar Sudhanshu Pandey Tellychkkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 17:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rajniesh Duggall tried his best for the hook steps of 'Munni Badnaam Hui'
MUMBAI : 'Sanjog' actor Rajniesh Duggall said that he gave his best while performing on the track 'Munni Badnaam Hui'...
From Manoj Bajpayee to Dulquer, Nayanthara, Netflix India unveils busy calendar
MUMBAI :  From 'The Family Man' hitmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. unspooling the small-town dark comedy 'Guns...
Tamannaah Bhatia on how she bonds with co-actor Kusha Kapila
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia talked about her on-screen and off-screen bond with her co-actor Kusha...
Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal have a 'shubh aarambh' for 'Letters To Mr Khanna'
MUMBAI : Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and actor Sunny Kaushal have commenced prepping for their upcoming film 'Letters...
From Manoj Bajpayee to Dulquer, Nayanthara, Netflix India unveils busy calendar
MUMBAI :From 'The Family Man' hitmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. unspooling the small-town dark comedy 'Guns...
Alia expresses gratitude on receiving Smita Patil Memorial Award
MUMBAI:   Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying the response to her recently released fantasy...
RECENT STORIES
Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal have a 'shubh aarambh' for 'Letters To Mr Khanna'
Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal have a 'shubh aarambh' for 'Letters To Mr Khanna'