Bharti Singh wants her son to be like Shagun Pandey

Comedienne Bharti Singh says she wants her son Laksh to be like 'Meet' male lead Shagun Pandey after listening to his performance on the track 'Aahun Aahun' from the 2009 film 'Love Aaj Kal' on the Zee Rishtey Awards.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 23:37
MUMBAI:  Comedienne Bharti Singh says she wants her son Laksh to be like 'Meet' male lead Shagun Pandey after listening to his performance on the track 'Aahun Aahun' from the 2009 film 'Love Aaj Kal' on the Zee Rishtey Awards.

While praising Shagun, she said: "I have recently become a mom and most of the time I am thinking about what my son would do when he grows up and what kind of person he will be. You (Shagun Pandey) are a multi-talented person, an all-rounder."

"You can sing, dance, act, play musical instruments, and do everything. If my son Laksh turns out to be even ten percent of what you are, I will feel that Haarsh (Limbachiyaa) and I have achieved everything," she added.

Shagun, who is playing the role of Meet Ahlawat in the show 'Meet'' talked about his parents and how they supported him in his career.

"My parents have been very supportive of me and my career. I am from Chandigarh and today as I stand here next to Jay (Bhanushali) bhai and Anu Malik sir, it is a very big deal for me. I have worked really hard to reach where I am today."

'Zee Rishtey Awards' will be airing on September 18 on Zee TV.


SOURCE-IANS

Bharti Singh meet Shagun Pandey Aahun Aahun Love Aaj Kal Zee Rishtey Awards Haarsh Limbachiyaa Anu Malik
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 23:37

