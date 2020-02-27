Bharti Singh's funny dig at Sumona Chakravarti makes her go 'HA HA HA'

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians in our country. The actress has come a long way in her career and established a name for herself in the showbiz world.

Bharti is known for her impeccable comic skills and can make anyone go LOL. The actress' Instagram account is filled with fun videos. Bharti has always been on top when it comes to taking funny jibes on others and her recent post is proof.

The actress shared an Instagram story of Sumona Chakravarti's picture where she is all decked up in a beautiful bright yellow costume. Sumona's look reminds us of Sridevi who was dressed up like this in her 80s movie.

While we totally loved Sumona's look, Bharti had a hilarious take on it. We all know Sumona plays the character of Bhuri in The Kapil Sharma Show and Bharti got a nice chance to make fun of it.

Bharti shared Sumona's picture and captioned it saying 'Bhuri aaj pili ho gai'. LOL!

Take a look at the post:

Well, we couldn't stop laughing at this funny post and Sumona too laughed. Sumona shared the post where she went 'HA HA HA'.

Bharti and Sumona have always impressed us with their impeccable comic timings in the show and we simply love them.