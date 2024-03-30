Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa bought a luxurious white car worth Rs. 1.51 Crores

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 10:23
Haarsh Limbachiyaa

MUMBAI: The well-known comedian Bharti Singh is wed to Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the love of her life. Haarsh is a well-known Indian scriptwriter, producer, and television personality, in addition to Bharti, who is already well-known as the "comedy queen."

(Also read: Exclusive: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa return as the hosts of Dance Deewane 4!)

Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, and Comedy Nights Live are just a few of the television shows for which he has created funny screenplays. The comedy combo, who are among the most in-demand pairs in the TV business, is known for sharing glimpses into their private lives. Haarsh informed his enormous fan base that he was now the proud owner of a luxury car.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa declared the "good news" of owning a luxury car on his Instagram handle on March 29, 2024. He uploaded a photo of himself standing next to the Mercedes-Benz GLS that he had just bought. He was clicked while Bharti's beautiful hubby was seen gazing fondly at his new white-hued beast. After posting the image, Haarsh wrote, "My new car is my happy place," accompanied by an emoji of a red heart.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is a luxurious car with a stylish appearance. It has an engine that ranges from 2925 to 3982 cc, 362.07 to 549.81 bhp of power, 750 Nm to 730 Nm of torque, an automated transmission, a top speed of 250 kmph, and numerous other desirable characteristics.

It also features a 360-degree camera, five zones of climate control, a 13-speaker Burmester 3D sound system, ambient lighting, nine airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features. It also has two 12.3-inch screens: an MBUX infotainment display and a digital driver's display. The top model costs up to Rs. 2.96 Cr., while the base price of the car with three versions starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr., according to the Carwale website.

(Also read: Shocking! Bharti Singh reveals why she rejected hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Read on to know what the comedian said)

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

