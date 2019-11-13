News

Bhau is a changed man in the Bigg Boss house; has not uttered a single abuse in seven days

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Nov 2019 07:55 PM

MUMBAI: Vikas Fhatak, known as Hindustani Bhau, is a wild-card entry in Bigg Boss 13 and one of the most loved contestants in the house. He is also known as an entertainer. The house has a rule that contestants are not allowed to abuse. He gives funny nicknames for the others. For Mahira, it is chana masala; for Paras, it is kanyarashi; and for Rashmi, dukhi aatma. He has even won the heart of Salman Khan.

Bhau is most famous on social media for his abusive language. His video starts with 'Jai Hind Dosto', and he targets specific people who are against the country, society, or him. At the time of the surgical attack, Bhau used bad words to showcase his aggression, for which he had crossed a million views on social platforms. He is considered as the strongest contestant in the BB house and the funniest.

