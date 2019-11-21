Bhau topples Asim, Sid still reigns as Showters' Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 51

Showting Highlights:

1. Mahira shocks everyone, flirts with Sid of rival team (No Showts for both)

2. Shehnaaz’s immaturity angers Housemates (No Showts for her)

3. Asim and Sidharth continue to fight (No Showts for both)

4. Sid reveals his negative feelings for Rashami (No Showts for him, Yes Showts for her)

5. Shehnaaz picks (rival team member) Paras over Sid (No Showts for her, Yes Showts for Paras)

In last night’s show, Sidharth and Asim’s fight extended to its third day in a row. The fight in Day 51 started when Asim complained about Sid’s bossy behavior. The other Housemates tried their best to resolve the fight but Asim and Sid were in no mood to patch up.

Sidharth opened up to his teammates, revealing his struggles and heartache on the road to stardom. He said Asim is immature because he’s not had to struggle.

Most of the Housemates criticized Asim’s aggression toward Sid. Showters supported Sid and gave him 75% Yes Showts, making him yet again the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

If we look at the Showt trends, Sid’s Day 48 strategy shift -- being more open -- got him 83% Yes Showts. After Sid’s fights with Asim on Day 49 and 50, Sid slipped to 81% and 79%. Although Sid is still the King of the Showts, he might need to tweak his strategy to stay on top.

BHAU AT #2, BEATING ASIM

Bhau performed well during last night’s House task. His team won. Now Bhau is in the race for Captaincy along with Paras, Vishal, Rashami, Mahira and Devoleena. Bhau’s strategy is to stay neutral. Showters love Bhau’s comedic persona and his strategy and gave him 70% Yes Showts.

Day 51 saw the first time that Bhau has bested Asim, who slipped to 69%. Looking at Showt trends, Asim’s ShowtCounts were strong when his spats with Sid first began. Showters liked it when Asim stood up for himself against Sid on Days 48, 49 and 50. He received 80%, 79%, and 79%. But Showters disapproved of Asim’s Day 51 negativity toward Sid.

KHESARI HITS ROCK BOTTOM, MAHIRA NOT DOING MUCH BETTER

Khesari is criticized by everybody for being invisible. After the show aired last night the public criticized Khesari for not putting effort into playing the game. Some sarcastically asked if Khesari had indeed left the show.

Khesari has been at the bottom of ShowtCounts every day so far this week: 40% (Day 48), 31% (Day 49), 30% (Day 50), 28% (Day 51). If Khesari’s ShowtCounts continue their downward trend, he might be the next to leave the show.

Mahira Sharma’s unpopularity as quarrelsome contestant has not helped her ShowtCounts. For the last three days she has the second most No Showts after Khesari.

In last night’s episode, Mahira flirts with Sidharth, leaving the Housemates wondering about her loyalty to Rashami’s team. Showters probably felt that Mahira is taking advantage of the Asim/Sid fighting, and she is siding with Sid to get more visibility on the show. Showters gave her 33% Yes Showts for her new strategy.

Bigg Boss viewers feel that Aarti Singh is not making the right noise in the House. She is sticking by Sid and fighting with Housemates for him. The public feels Aarti should not be Sid’s mouthpiece. Showters gave Aarti 35% Yes Showts.

Will Bhau become the Captain and turn the game in his favor? Will Mahira switch to Sid’s team? Keep watching this space and keep Showting to be heard!