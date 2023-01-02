Bhavani and Sai aka Kishori Shahane and Ayesha Singh to become friends on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Here’s why we Think so

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update for its readers. Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai and Virat arrive at the same location where Pakhi is.
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.  

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another tidbit close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

We know that Bhavani and Sai share a not so friendly relationship on the show and Bhavani is not at all fond of Sai.

However, seeing Kishori Shahane and Ayesha Singh, we are confused if they have forgotten their timeline of hostility and become friends!

Check out!

1111111111111111111111111

We know that while their characters are hostile towards each other, Ayesha and Kishori share a great bond with each other off-screen and this video is proof enough of that!

For just a wild moment, let’s imagine if the two beauties finally become friends on-screen too?

What did you think of their killer moves?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai and Virat arrive at the same location where Pakhi is. Virat tells her that he too reached there, looking for them and doesn’t intend to make them run away again.

Pakhi asks Vinu to not step out of the room and go to sleep. She tucks him in bed and leaves. Sai tries to rush inside and Virat stops her. The police officer kindly asks Virat to not be part of the investigation.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

 

