Bhavin Bhanushali & Sameeksha bag another project

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

With music videos taking the audience by storm, a lot of producers are investing in making several music videos. The projects also attract the actors as it is a short-term commitment which can easily be managed by actors who already a part of projects in continuity like daily soaps.

The new edition in the list is that of popular Tik Tok stars Bhavin Bhanushali and Sameeksha Sud. The duo is a part of #TeenTigada along with their friend Vishal Pandey. The trio received immense love from the audience.

Sameeksha already did a music video with Vishal and now, makers have roped Sameeksha and Bhavin for yet another music video.

The duo will be seen in a romantic sad Punjabi music video which will be shot at a lavish bungalow in Gurgaon, directed by hit machine Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. The song has been sung by a new female singer and will be released in the month of March, 2020. Casting of the same has been done by DS Creations, a Casting firm run by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for updates from the world of entertainment.