Bhavin Bhanushali & Sameeksha bag another project

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.
With music videos taking the audience by storm, a lot of producers are investing in making several music videos. The projects also attract the actors as it is a short-term commitment which can easily be managed by actors who already a part of projects in continuity like daily soaps.
The new edition in the list is that of popular Tik Tok stars Bhavin Bhanushali and Sameeksha Sud. The duo is a part of #TeenTigada along with their friend Vishal Pandey. The trio received immense love from the audience.
Sameeksha already did a music video with Vishal and now, makers have roped Sameeksha and Bhavin for yet another music video.
The duo will be seen in a romantic sad Punjabi music video which will be shot at a lavish bungalow in Gurgaon, directed by hit machine Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. The song has been sung by a new female singer and will be released in the month of March, 2020. Casting of the same has been done by DS Creations, a Casting firm run by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for updates from the world of entertainment.
Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?
Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?
Add new comment