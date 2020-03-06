Bhavini Purohit is now engaged!

MUMBAI: Bhavini Purohit recently got engaged to Mumbai-based businessman, Dhaval Dave.

The actress was surprised to see fiancé Dhaval’s grand surprise. While the couple had a roka ceremony on December 12, 2019, the proposal came as a surprise to her. Dhaval came dressed as a dulha with his sehera on a ‘ghodi’ and danced to Salman Khan songs.

His family and friends also danced in the background and Bhavini was in tears seeing this grand gesture. Sharing the video, Bhavini wrote, 'Dream Proposal I said YES @dhavalmavreck It finally happened ..!It has been such a journey for both of Us, so many crazy ups and downs, you can’t even begin to imagine. You are most beautiful thing happened to me // I feel different, I feel free, I can fall in love with you again and again, more & more everyday if that is even possible , you have literally done everything and have gone a way beyond just for small things i love ! A guy who never remembers anything, remembers everything about ME ONLY and Does everything for ME // I am forever Grateful, to have you by my side, with me always and forever in life. BABE , You’re the reason i breathe,you’re the stars in my sky, I wouldn’t want this in any other way- You’re just Perfect. Love you always MORE , Can’t wait to take you along with me on this journey Babe. Special Thanks to everyone in family for helping @dhavalmavreck to surprise me // Forever Thankful.'

Have a look.

Credits: TOI