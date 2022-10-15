Bhaweeka Chaudhary from Swaran Ghar says if you give good content, the show will go on

MUMBAI: Bhaweeka Chaudhary is enjoying her journey in the ongoing family drama Swaran Ghar, produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment. The actor plays the role of Kiran in the show.

“Swaran Ghar for me is Swaran ka Ghar, the house which a woman made with lots of love, effort and sincerity. She has devoted her life towards her family and doesn’t know anything about the outside world. However, she became strong when the time came. I think every woman has potential like Swaran, to do something great, to fight against all odds. If women can manage household things and their families on one side, they can manage the outside world as well. It’s just that they don’t get the chance often,” she says.

This show is a reality-based fiction. The actor has herself written the story. “These are the reasons why this show stands out in the crowd,” she shares.

Bhaweeka shares that her onscreen character Kiran is opposite to who she is in real life. “Kiran is more influenced by her mother Nimmo and listens to her blindly. In real life, if my mother is wrong in something I take a stand which sometimes ends up in an argument. Kiran is money-minded, she wants Swaran Ghar, and doesn’t think about others except for her husband and son. She is not a family person unlike me,” she adds.

The show is very high on emotion and drama when it comes to interpersonal relationships. “Who doesn’t love drama and emotion? Our TV industry is all about that only. The TRP game is always on. If you give good content, the show will go on,” she explains.

The current generation deals very differently with their parents compared to how it was earlier. “It’s all about the generation gap. Nowadays, in our generation, parents are very open-minded, they understand every situation of their child, they don’t force things on them, they are more like— live and let live. But earlier, parents used to force things on their children all the time. So, what I feel is that their relationship was toxic, and they used to keep their feelings to themselves and couldn’t deny anything their parents said because they are afraid of them. It was fine then as it was their conditioning and it worked for them. But whatever it is, I don’t want to offend anyone so from that point of view that generation was good and as per the time now, this generation is perfect,” she says.

Stories on parent-child relationships are evergreen. Bhaweeka agrees, “We all know about I and see it all around us. So it has to be evergreen.”

About working with Dreamiyata Entertainment, she shares, “It has been a great experience so far. We are shooting a daily soap in Chandigarh, so that’s new for me. Dreamiyata allows me to explore a new place and new people which I never thought of. Ravie sir and Sargun ma’am are superb actors. I used to watch them since my school days. I loved their chemistry on screen. I have watched Sargun ma’am’s movies too. I even told her ki aap ko dekh kar Qismat (of my favourite films of ma’am) movie ke song hi yaad aate rehte hai. And, for Ravie sir I have one word —‘respect’. His determination towards his work is just another level. The best thing about them is the aura. They are grounded and kind, and inspire me all the time. They are amazing producers. I am very grateful to them and to the universe,” she ends.