Bhojpuri icon Ravi Kishan talks about his negative role in, ‘Whistleblower’ and his prolific acting journey on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Over the years, Ravi Kishan has made quite a mark in the cinema and television space with his acting prowess. Not only is he a megastar in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry but has also been a part of a plethora of movies in different languages. While seen as a romantic hero, Ravi Kishan has also adorned many a role where he had to go to the dark side. Seen in ‘Whistleblower’ as a villain or anti-hero, the actor revealed on Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show, on why he said yes to becoming a baddie for the series.

Gracing the sets of the show along with co-stars Sachin Khedekar, Sonali Kulkarni, Ankita Sharma and Ashish Verma, to promote their new series ‘Whistleblower’, Ravi Kishan revealed why he was okay to be the villain of the series, “The first time I was shocked, why me? Why pick me? So Manoj Pillai, our director, explained to me that the character is very graceful and only you can pull it off. The character’s personality is suave, he has a palatial house, and he has a journey of his own. Then I felt that I have done a variety of characters, I mean countless movies, I have done 630 movies till now!” which was invited by hollers and a shower of applause.

The actor then continued “You understand my journey, neither did I have a godfather, no one to take care of me, no to see me, hear me out or even ask me. Even then when you receive the love of a whole country, whichever industry I stepped into, I was given a lot of love. I did Telegu, Bhojpuri, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati…. Countless, a variety of languages and everywhere I went I received love, be it television. I count myself among the blessed.”

