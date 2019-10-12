News

Bhoomika Mirchandani joins the cast of &TV's Laal Ishq

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
12 Oct 2019 05:53 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.

We recently reported about Mona Wasu and Alan Kapoor bagging &TV's Laal Ishq, produced by Essel Vision Pvt. Ltd.

Now, the latest update is that actress Bhoomika Mirchandani of Krishna Chali London fame will also be a part of the same episode.

This particular episode will have interesting twists, and Bhoomika's character will surely be quite entertaining.

A source close to the project revealed that Mona will be seen playing a positive role on screen after a long time.

We couldn't connect with the actresses for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days