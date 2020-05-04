Bhumi Pednekar makes a shocking revelation about her marriage

MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most popular divas of Bollywood. The actress started off her career with Yash Raj Films' Dum Laga Ke Haisha where she was paired opposite Ayushmann Khurana.

The actress went on to bag several interesting projects like Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Sonchirya, Bala, Pati, Patni Aur Who, among others.

It's been five years since Bhumi made her debut in Bollywood. However, she was never linked with anyone, neither her co-stars nor anyone else inside or outside the film industry.

Well, it can be a possibility that Bhumi might have kept her relationship under wraps.

But recently, the actress made a shocking revelation about her marriage and it has left her fans heart-broken.

The actress expressed her vows on marriage and said that she will stay single forever. She said that she will never marry or date anyone.

Bhumi said that she will never date an actor because both of them won't be able to give time to each other. The actress reveals that her time is very precious and she only wants to focus on her career hence she is not willing to get married.

Well, Bhumi's revelation has definitely shocked everyone but we love the actress' spirit and how beautifully she is handling her life.

