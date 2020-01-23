Bhuvan Bam's birthday got extra special this year; here's how he spent it

MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam is one of the top-most personalities of our nation who shot to fame with his sarcastic and humorous jokes which can make anyone go LOL. The ace comedian has his own YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines, which has more than 15 million subscribers. The actor-comedian is reaching new levels of success with every passing day and it's all because of his hard work, creativity and talent.

Bhuvan turned 26 on 22nd January and it was a happy occasion for his loved ones. Well, birthdays are always special for every one of us and this year Bhuvan's birthday became extra special.

The ace YouTube personality was one among the Indians who attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 held at Davos, Switzerland. It was the first time that WEF invited popular YouTubers to the platform and Bhuvan was one of them.

Sharing a post on the special occasion of his birthday, Bhuvan revealed in the caption about how he spent his birthday.



Take a look at Bhuvan's post:

The social media star also said that he believes that the social messages imparted through his videos are one of the reasons that landed him at the World Economic Forum.

Here's wishing Bhuvan a very happy birthday!