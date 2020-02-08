Bhuvan Bam's childhood dream comes true; shares a wonderful post

MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam is one of the most popular personalities of our nation who shot to fame for his sarcastic and humorous jokes. The ace comedian and social media star has his own Youtube channel BB Ki Vines which has more than 15 million subscribers. The actor-comedian is reaching new levels of success every passing day and it's all because of his hard work, creativity and talent.

Bhuvan is one such personality who has established a name for himself and is reaching new levels of success.

And now, Bhuvan's hard work has paid off and his childhood dream has come true. The ace actor has now managed to make his way in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Yes, you heard it right!

Bhuvan has been on cloud nine ever since he got to know this and shared about the same on his Instagram.

Take a look at the picture:

He was also invited to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 held at Davos, Switzerland.

Many congratulations to Bhuvan Bam for this achievement! Way to go, man!