Bidaai actor Kinshuk Mahajan's birthday wish for wife is full of love

MUMBAI: Post the show, there was no looking back as Kinshuk was flooded with lots of TV offers. Apart from having a great professional career, Kinshuk's personal life is also going on great. The actor is happily married and is blessed with twins, a baby boy and a baby girl.

The handsome hunk might be a crush for many girls but Kinshuk has already lost his heart to his beautiful wife Divya. And now, on the special occasion of his wife's birthday, Kinshuk shared a loving post to wish his better-half.

Take a look at the post:

The actor shared a series of pictures where he is seen drawing a peck on his wife's cheeks. We can also see Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani and Angad Hasija among others who joined the birthday celebrations.

On the work front, Kinshuk is seen in Colors' show Gathbandhan.