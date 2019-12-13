Bidaai actress Parul Chauhan completes one year of marital bliss; shares beautiful glimpses from wedding day

MUMBAI: Parul Chauhan is popularly known for her role Ragini in Star Plus' show Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai. The actress won hearts with her terrific acting and amazing screen presence. Fans loved the new jodi of Parul and Kinshuk Mahajan who played her husband onscreen.
Parul became a household name after the show's success and then there was no looking back. While Parul's professional life was going great, last year the actress' personal life took a huge and happy turn as she got married. The actress tied the knot to her long-time beau Chirag Thakker in a grand ceremony. Parul looked like a dream in a red saree and perfectly complemented Chirag who looked dapper in a white sherwani.
As the couple completed one year of their marital bliss, Parul took to Instagram to wish her hubby on their first anniversary by sharing various glimpses of their wedding day.
Take a look at the video.
View this post on Instagram
Happy marriage anniversary patiiiii dev god bless us I don knw kaha se start karu ki ap mere liye kya ho mere pas shabd nhi hai.. apko sabse pahli bar mili thi kuch toh connection ban gaya tha usi din par ye nhi pta tha k Mrs thhakar ban jaungi, dosti aur direct Shaadi... omg par ye kehna chahungi ki bus ap jab se aye life me zindagi ne ek naya modh le liya, dheere dheere sab change hone laga, main change hone lagi or ye change mujhe Accha lagne laga. pyara lagne laga apke sath har pal bitana apke sath masti karna apke sath apne ap me rehna accha lagne laga socha nhi ye hamari Shaadi hoo jaygi aj bhi ek dosre ko dekh k yahi kahte hai yar hamari shadi ho gai hahahaha I just want to spend my life wth u. m lucky to have you in my life apne Sirf etna promise kiya tha mujhe tht ill gv u happiness you kept ur promise.sai baba ne apko meri life me bheja mujhe sambhalne k liye mera hath zindagi bhar thame rakhne k liye thnk u sai baba
It seems Parul is reminiscing about her wedding days by sharing this beautiful video.
On the work front, Parul has done many shows like Rishton Se Badi Pratha, Amrit Manthan, Puna Vivah, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. The actress was last seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Here's wishing Parul and Chirag a very happy anniversary!
Add new comment