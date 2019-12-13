Bidaai actress Parul Chauhan completes one year of marital bliss; shares beautiful glimpses from wedding day

MUMBAI: Parul Chauhan is popularly known for her role Ragini in Star Plus' show Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai. The actress won hearts with her terrific acting and amazing screen presence. Fans loved the new jodi of Parul and Kinshuk Mahajan who played her husband onscreen.



Parul became a household name after the show's success and then there was no looking back. While Parul's professional life was going great, last year the actress' personal life took a huge and happy turn as she got married. The actress tied the knot to her long-time beau Chirag Thakker in a grand ceremony. Parul looked like a dream in a red saree and perfectly complemented Chirag who looked dapper in a white sherwani.



As the couple completed one year of their marital bliss, Parul took to Instagram to wish her hubby on their first anniversary by sharing various glimpses of their wedding day.



Take a look at the video.

It seems Parul is reminiscing about her wedding days by sharing this beautiful video.



On the work front, Parul has done many shows like Rishton Se Badi Pratha, Amrit Manthan, Puna Vivah, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. The actress was last seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



Here's wishing Parul and Chirag a very happy anniversary!