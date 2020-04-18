Bidaai has been a lucky charm for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Directors’ Kut Production: Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported that due to the lockdown, Star Plus will bring back one of its very popular and successful shows Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with the producer of the show Rajan Shahi and spoke at length about the show which happens to be his first project as a producer. Read on the interesting interview:

How did you decide to turn Producer for Bidaai?

I was a Series Director for more than a decade and back then I was at a point in my career where I wished to break the monotony and was willing to explore different mediums and departments. Well, I received an offer to direct for Bollywood movies and I was content that finally I would be able to break the monotony of directing TV shows. However, the next day, I received a call from Vivek Behl (who is now the programming head of Star Plus), he asked me if I am keen on producing a TV show. He narrated the concept of Bidaai which I loved but I was quite unsure. I had to decide between the Bollywood project or producing a tv show. I was in a fix and couldn’t make the choice. I called up my core team members and they assured me that they would stand by me in my decision. I spoke to my mother and with a lot of support from close ones, I decided to take up producing the show”.

How challenging was it to overnight turn into a Producer?

Setting up the show was yet another challenge as within a matter of 45 days, we were supposed to go on-air. A Director turning producer back then wasn’t a trend at all. A lot of people had great expectations and faith in me. Back then, a network like Star giving a chance to produce a show to a technician turned Producer was a huge risk and I would forever be grateful to Mr. Uday Shankar and Vivek Behl for having the faith in me.

How did you take things forward?

I and my core team, which is still an integral part of Directors’ Kut production namely Vivek Jain, Aarif Sheikh, Romesh Kalra and Ranjeet Agarwal were very pumped to set up the show. Initially, we didn’t have an office. I operated from home and later we managed to get a small office. It was so small that taking auditions in it had become a task. Pearl Gray (my ex-wife) came up with the name Directors' Kut Productions. She suggested that I can keep a unique name like that, I liked it too and that’s how it happened. I always feel that more than anything, I had the support and belief of so many people that I tried my level best to live up to the expectations.

What did you think made Bidaai extremely successful?

Bidaai came in the era wherein the Television was obsessed with over the top drama, loud costumes and huge fancy sets. In those times, Bidaai came as a fresh air. The show had a unique quality of being relatable which also made the audience connect with the show. My leads Saadhna and Ragini were girls-next-door characters and that’s one factor that struck the right chord with the audience. During that era, shows had accomplished actors who were known as themselves and later as their characters while with Bidaai, I wanted characters to be known and I believe that’s what happened with Sara Khan and Parul Chauhan. Having said that, the show had a perfect blend of seasoned actors as well as the new comers.

I can not forget mentioning the ace writer and now also a producer Mr. Zama Habib when I speak about the reasons why Bidaai became a rage. Bidaai was known for its indept writing and interrelationships which has to be credited to Zama sir. He gave real nuances and amazing characters.

Tell us about the achievements of Bidaai?

Bidaai was very successful, we had a 9-point TRP which is one of the highest TRPs. One of the most memorable moments was when both DKP shows Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secured first positions on The TRP chart with a whopping 7.1 TRP. I remember we celebrated a lot on this achievement.

Any parting thoughts?

I’ve been very fortunate to have an extremely supportive circle of people around which was built up due to the good will I hold in the industry. I always tell the actors I work with to keep their attitudes in check, good times may come and go but your good will with people will sustain and I strongly believe that the goodwill I held was very instrumental in where DKP is today.

Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will always be shows that brought about a positive change in the mindsets of society apart from of course providing entertainment to them.

All the shows, from Bidaai to the newly launched Anupama by Producer Rajan Shahi’s Directors’ Kut Production stands unique with family values being the core. We hope and pray that the Yash Chopra of Television, Mr. Rajan Shahi continues to entertain the audience with his unique shows.