News

Big B: I belong to no religion, I am Indian

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Oct 2019 03:43 PM

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan says he does not belong to any religion.

On the Gandhi Jayanti special episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati", host Big B will be seen sharing an anecdote with the sociologist Bindeshwar Pathak.

"My surname ‘Bachchan‘ does not belong to any religion as my father was against it. My surname was Srivastava, but we never believed in it. I feel proud saying is that I'm the first person to hold this family name. When I was taking admission to Kindergarten, my father was asked my surname and then he decided that my surname would be ‘Bachchan'. When Census employees come to my place, they ask me about my religion and I always answer that I belong to no religion, I'm Indian," said Bachchan.

Big B also spoke about his family tradition of starting the Holi festival by putting color on the foot of a person who is highly respected and elderly.

"I have no shame in saying that my father respected the people around him. It was our tradition that a person during Holi puts color on the feet of the eldest and highly respected man. My father Harivansh Rai Bachchan used to put colors on the legs of the person who cleaned toilets before starting his celebration," he added.

The episode will air on Sony TV on Wednesday.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Big B, I belong to no religion, I am Indian, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Special Screening of ZEE5's Kaale Dhande

Special Screening of ZEE5's Kaale Dhande
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Ambika
Ambika
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma

past seven days