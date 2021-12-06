Big B meets the ‘Sharks’ on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 tonight!

MUMBAI: Get ready for an exciting meet-and-greet on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13! Ahead of the launch of the very first edition of Shark Tank India, Mr. Bachchan met the ‘Sharks’ on KBC. Who are the ‘Sharks’ you ask? The supremely talented and experienced business investors a.k.a The Sharks - Ashneer Grover (Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe), Vineeta Singh (CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peeyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Ghazal Alagh (Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth) and Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt).

Said Amitabh Bachchan, “Dekhiye Sony Entertainment Television par jald aane wala hai ek naya show – Shark Tank India. Is show ke zariye aap milenge India ke kone one se aaye business entrepreneurs se. Toh ye entrepreneurs apne business ideas ke liye investment ki maang karenge ‘Sharks’ se. Ghabraiye nahi, ye wo sharks nahi hai jinhe aap Samudra main dekhte aaye hain. Ye shark shabd keval ek naam karan hai. Is show main jitne bhi entrepreneurs aayenge, unhe ye sharks parkhenge, unke business main invest karne ka faisla lenge aur fir nirnay lenge ki us business main invest kiya jaye ya nahi. Toh deviyon aur sajjanon, ye hai badalte bharat ki nayi soch!”

Adding to this, Shark Namita Thapar shared, “We are very excited about this show because just like how you said that here you’ll get to see ‘badalte Baharat ki nayi tasveer’ through this show, we want to give a message that one must dream a lot, stay courageous and determined, we as Sharks are with you.”

As the conversations progressed, AB was quick to ask all the sharks whether they decide which business to invest in then and there or they get time to go home and mull over their decision. To which Ghazal Alagh clarified, “We have to decide then and there (when the pitchers pitch their ideas to the Sharks). We don’t have phones or laptops with us and we don’t have access to their business ideas in advance as well. What the pitchers tell us, we trust them that they are giving us all relevant information and if we feel that their idea is worth it and their product has potential, we immediately offer them a deal.”

When asked by AB how these Sharks analyze whether the business is worth the investment and that it will reach greater heights, Ashneer Grover mentioned, “Sir there is no science to this, its an art. All of us have pitched to investors at some point and therefore we have that experience handy of what worked and dint work for us. So now when we go through the pitches, we try and analyze things accordingly. Apart from that, we have all individually invested a lot so we have learnt through our experiences and that’s what we keep in mind (while evaluating which business idea to invest in).”

Finally, when AB asked, “In case if I have a business idea, can I come on this show?” Aman Gupta who is a also a big Bollywood buff said, “Nahi Sir! Agar Shehenshah is show par aayenge to hum sab ‘Sharks’ panchi ban kar wahan se chale jayenge. Hum se na ho payega!”

Giving all the love, luck and good wishes, Amitabh Bachchan says, “Wish you all the very best and I feel this is a new beginning for the country and the show as well.”

Shark Tank India premieres on December 20 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9:00pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.