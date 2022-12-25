Big B praises 'KBC 14' contestant for showing respect to Indian traditions

MUMBAI : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan applauded 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Saimaa Chawla for showing respect to Indian traditions.

The 13-year-old contestant from Delhi also played a word game with the host and told him about how she played the role of Hanuman in front of 200 people and how her mother played the role of Raavana.

Later, she showed her talent on the quiz-based reality show. After her performance, the host praised her because though it was for a gameshow only, she showed respect to the traditions and removed her shoes before beginning her performance.

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Source : Ians