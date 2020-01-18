A Big Blunder at KaiRa's Wedding :Ye Rishte Kya Kehelata Hai:17 January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI:Kartik and Naira's wedding dress gets rip up they are worried about how can they go there in this condition. they are worried. In the mandir, Dadi and Manish complain Panditji for the mess that has been created by Monkeys. Panditji shows warning board to Manish he says that the board is so big that we can't see that with the naked eye. He talks in a very sarcastic way. Suvarna tells Panditji that we will arrange something you start your preparation.Naira Lehnga is all good she is happy and leaves for the mandir. On the other hand, Kartik goes to a boutique. at the mandir, everybody is busy in arrangments. Manish says to Panditji that can you tell me one thing that is in good condition. Dadi is panic she asks Suvarna how much time she needs to make Prashad. Prashad should be ready before Muharat. Devyani tells Dadi that Naira will be here at any moment. Surekha is crying Dadi asks her reason She says that Luv Kush will be here at any time. Kairav and Vansh are taking care of Varmala.

Kartik is telling that he needs shervani RightNow guy in boutique says ok. The driver gets confused and he takes another guy who wore the same shervani as Kartik. he thinks that guy is Kartik and tells him to sit in the car. Dadi asks Devyani are we ready Devyani tells Dadi no we have to decorate Mandap.

Kairav sees Naira and runs to see her. one couple is discussing that they need varmala they notice varmal they take that. Kartik wears shervani and when he is about to leave the breaks bathrooms, Handel. He remembers that all incidence are the same they are relatable because last time also he got himself locked up in the bathroom. Naira is waiting for Kartik she sees Kartik's car and she is happy. the guy in the groom's outfit is talking to a man and tells him that I am alone I tried to convince my family but I failed. Kartik is trying everything so that he can get out of this room he checks his phone but he left that in a car.

Mandir's bride is talking that why she spends so much money on lehnga. he is shocked to see so many people he says I was told there will be 2-3 people. Kartik tells the boutique guy that please call on this number.

Kairav tells everyone that Dulha, Dulhan is ready. Dadi says that shervani Looking so good on the groom. Kairav tells everyone to get ready he tells mum to be ready. Panditji scolds the guy and tells him to stop receiving calls. everyone put their phone on silent. Kartik tells that keep calling guy says no one is receiving any calls. Kartik notices duck and he gets out. Kartik is looking for a vehicle. he tries to stop the car for a lift. the groom tells himself that he will be fighting with the bride because they decided not to spend money. Naira thinks why Kartik is so silent he is not talking not praising he didn't even say hello is he marrying me in pressure. Kartik is running on the road waiting for the lift. Manish asks the bride squad are they ready for a dance competition and everyone starts dancing happily.groom is happy and says that how sweet people. Kartik prays god please help him. Everybody is shocked because that plate has used varmala they ask Kairav and Vansh. they say they don't know. Vansh notices a couple wearing their varmala and everybody starts shouting. they say we are sorry and runs Manish tries to catch them Suvarna tells him there is no use to let it be we will not use this. Dadi tells everyone that this was the main reason I told us we should go in another mandir Groom tells Dadi that you guys only decided that we should get married in mandir auntyji, Dadi is confused why Kartik is calling her aunty. Manish asks the groom Kartik what is wrong with your voice. Naksh asks whom did he call aunty groom replies that I called her (dadi ) aunty who is doing Thu Thu thu he asks what happened she is not happy that I am calling her aunty. Naira removes sehera from the groom's face and notices that there is another guy, not Kartik.everyone is a shock to know that the person in the groom's dress is not Kartik