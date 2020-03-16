Big Boss 16: Exclusive! Thomson Andrews to participate in the show?

The new season of Bigg Boss is all set to begin on the second of October and the show promo of the show will be out soon. The makers have already approached a lot of celebrities and the latest name to join the list is Thomson Andrews.

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Singer Thomson Andrews has been offered the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

This is the first time the singer's name has popped up for the reality show and if things go well then he would come on board as a contestant.

The show is all set to go on air from the 1st of October 2022 and Salman Khan has shot for the promo of the show which will be out from the second week of September.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who would be the confirmed contestants of the show.

Latest Video