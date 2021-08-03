News

Big development! Netizens demand Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's makers apologize to Rahul Vaidya for mocking the contestant in their latest promo

Looks like the latest Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo didn't go down well with many of it's viewers, especially the ardent RKV (Rahul Vaidya) fans as Arjun Bijlani can be seen mocking him and their fellow contestant Shweta Tiwari.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Aug 2021 12:01 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Looks like the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are in trouble! As the stunt-based reality show's latest promo is getting slammed for all the wrong reasons. 

In the clip, we see contestant Arjun Bijlani mocking co-contestants Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya by calling them 'lomdi' (fox) and 'lakadbagga' (hyena). 

This particular video has not gone down well by the singer's fans and they have been asking Colors TV to delete the video and also apologise to RKV. 

Also Read: Exclusive! Prakash Jha and Deepak Daryani to feature in Colors TV's Thoda Sa Badal, Thoda Sa Pani

Check out the netizens' reactions below.

Now, how will the reality show's makers and the channel react to the same?

For future updates, keep following TellyChakkar.com

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Vansh Sayani AKA Jigar sheds light on his experience working on the show; read inside

Credit: Latestly
 

Tags Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Colors tv RKV Arjun Bijlani Shweta Tiwari Rahul Vaidya TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See