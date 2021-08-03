Big development! Netizens demand Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's makers apologize to Rahul Vaidya for mocking the contestant in their latest promo

Looks like the latest Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo didn't go down well with many of it's viewers, especially the ardent RKV (Rahul Vaidya) fans as Arjun Bijlani can be seen mocking him and their fellow contestant Shweta Tiwari.
MUMBAI: Looks like the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are in trouble! As the stunt-based reality show's latest promo is getting slammed for all the wrong reasons.
In the clip, we see contestant Arjun Bijlani mocking co-contestants Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya by calling them 'lomdi' (fox) and 'lakadbagga' (hyena).
This particular video has not gone down well by the singer's fans and they have been asking Colors TV to delete the video and also apologise to RKV.
Check out the netizens' reactions below.
Take the video down this is not funny— Mαԋɳσσɾ (@zaynsdeewani) August 2, 2021
rangu (:
APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA https://t.co/9lO1DWy2tG
APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA@ColorsTV , never thought your channel would stoop so low for TRP gains All respect just withered away! You cannot grow by disrespecting anyone.— Karan Arora (@KaranProficient) August 2, 2021
Remember, we make you what you are today! “JANTA” can bring you down as well . https://t.co/1fOpCVdpC7
Body shaming is a criminal offence and an international channel promoting such stuff is not at all acceptable it's not about rkv only but all the people who have been bodyshamed by this channel.—(@sammyslayys_) August 2, 2021
APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA
Now, how will the reality show's makers and the channel react to the same?
Credit: Latestly