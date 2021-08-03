Big development! Netizens demand Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's makers apologize to Rahul Vaidya for mocking the contestant in their latest promo

MUMBAI: Looks like the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are in trouble! As the stunt-based reality show's latest promo is getting slammed for all the wrong reasons.

In the clip, we see contestant Arjun Bijlani mocking co-contestants Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya by calling them 'lomdi' (fox) and 'lakadbagga' (hyena).

This particular video has not gone down well by the singer's fans and they have been asking Colors TV to delete the video and also apologise to RKV.

Also Read: Exclusive! Prakash Jha and Deepak Daryani to feature in Colors TV's Thoda Sa Badal, Thoda Sa Pani

Check out the netizens' reactions below.

Take the video down this is not funny

rangu (:



APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA https://t.co/9lO1DWy2tG — Mαԋɳσσɾ (@zaynsdeewani) August 2, 2021

APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA@ColorsTV , never thought your channel would stoop so low for TRP gains All respect just withered away! You cannot grow by disrespecting anyone.



Remember, we make you what you are today! “JANTA” can bring you down as well . https://t.co/1fOpCVdpC7 — Karan Arora (@KaranProficient) August 2, 2021

Body shaming is a criminal offence and an international channel promoting such stuff is not at all acceptable it's not about rkv only but all the people who have been bodyshamed by this channel.



APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA —(@sammyslayys_) August 2, 2021

Now, how will the reality show's makers and the channel react to the same?

For future updates, keep following TellyChakkar.com

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Vansh Sayani AKA Jigar sheds light on his experience working on the show; read inside

Credit: Latestly

