BIG DEVELOPMENT! Sirat's character might make a comeback in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always been high on drama.

We have seen how the makers introduce several twists and turn in the story to make it even more interesting for the viewers.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are a huge part of the show and have contributed a lot for making Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a huge hit.

And now, Mohsin and Shivangi are all set to bid adieu to the viewers forever.

This news came as a huge shocker for everyone as Mohsin and Shivangi were the face of the show.

While Mohsin has wrapped the show's shoot, there is nothing known about when Shivangi will wrap the shoot.

However, there's a major development that we at TellyChakkar has learnt about.

We all know that the makers will introduce a fresh star cast after Mohsin and Shivangi's exit.

There were reports about both their characters shown dead in the show.

However, now we hear that the makers might not kill Shivangi aka Sirat's character.

There's a possibility of bringing Shivangi back to the show.

The makers have taken these measures to be on the safe side so that if the new track and the star cast doesn't work, they can have Shivangi back in the show.

Well, Rajan Shahi's show has always been a great surprise for the fans.

We are hoping for some amazing track in the future episode itself.

