Big News: Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly to take a 5 year leap!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 19:46
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa’ is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in titular roles. When the show started, Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali were seen leading the show and as of now, the show witnesses all the actors playing pivotal roles. 

Rupali and Gaurav’s chemistry is immensely loved on-screen as Anupamaa and Anuj, so much that their fans ship their name together as #MaAn.(Also Read: Anupamaa: Big News! Dimpy’s ex-husband returns to her life, Baa is unhappy with his return)

Recently, Sagar Parekh exited the show as his character Samar got killed. The entire Shah family is in grief and somewhere down the line, Anuj is blamed for his death. Now post Samar's death there will be a new twist introduced in the show.

According to credible sources we hear that there will be a leave of five years in Anupamaa.

With this, the lives of the Shah and Kapdia family will be seen changed. It will be interesting so see Anupamaa in new light and how Anuj and Vanraj's life changes along with the other characters. ( Also Read: Anupamaa: Oh no! Paritosh and Adhik refuse to give statement against Sonu )

How excited are you to watch the leap in Anupamaa? Let us know in the comments section below!

