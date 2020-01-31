Big News! Colors to bring new show titled 'Shehnaz Gill Ki Shaadi'?

MUMBAI: Before you end your day, TellyChakkar is bringing a super-exciting piece of exclusive news fresh off our desk for you avid readers.

Punjabi singer Shehnaz Gill, who is entertaining the audience and her fans with her cuteness and charm as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, will apparently be seen in a reality show soon, where she will hunt for a groom.

Yes! You read that right! We hear that Colors is bringing a new show on the lines of Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, which was hosted by TV and Bollywood actor Ram Kapoor and aired on NDTV Imagine.

The second season of Swayamvar featured Rahul Mahajan, while the prospective bride for Swayamvar Season 3 was Ratan Rajpoot. A similar show, The Bachelorette India, featured Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat hunting for the perfect groom.



Well, coming back to Shehnaz, the singer has developed a soft corner for her co-contestant and actor Siddharth Shukla. However, in her initial days in the house, she also confessed being in love with another participant and actor Paras Chhabra.



Shehnaz has garnered a huge fan following and is one of the strongest contenders for the BB13 trophy.



Well, the Shehnaaz fever is not ending anytime soon. What say?

TellyChakkar will update our readers on further developments.