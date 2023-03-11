Big News! Elvish Yadav issues statement after his name crops up in ‘snake controversy’; says ‘Will take responsibility if involvement found even minutely”

Elvish Yadav,

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav has been making headlines for his one liners and sarcastic comments ever since he won the coveted Bigg Boss trophy. While he has been enjoying the success of his win and his fan following has grown massive, he seems to be the centre point of a huge controversy.

A banquet hall in Noida was raided after a tip off was shared with Forest Department officials on a rave party in Noida. Nine snakes including five cobras and venom was found in the raid and Elvish’s name has popped up after a video of him playing with the snake has been found and an FIR has been filed against him, read reports.

(Also Read: Shocking! Noida Police lodges FIR against Elvish Yadav for alleged rave parties involving snake venom; Five people arrested

Elvish has now responded to the entire controversy saying that he is not involved in the controversy and has requested the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and the authorities that he is not involved and if his involvement is proved even minutely, he is willing to take responsibility for it.

Take a look:

After the cops arrested the accused after the raid, the arrested were questioned and they named Elvish. They said that they used to supply the snakes to Elvish at his parties. The investigation was held deeper when Animal Welfare Officer at People For Animal Organization Gaurav Gupta filed a complaint against Elvish and other content creators for shooting videos with snakes and poison in Noida at their farm houses.

(Also Read: Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and rapper King to grace the "The Weekend Ka Vaar" episode

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, OTT platforms and Bollywood films.

bigg boss ott 2 Elvish Yadav Elvish Yadav snake controversy Elvish Yadav controversy Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Bigg Boss Yogi Adityanath
