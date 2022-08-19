BIG News! TV actress Nupur Alankar quits showbiz for THIS reason, details inside

MUMBAI : Actress Nupur Alankar who has regaled television audiences for close to 30 years has decided to quit showbiz and a regular work life - for good. As per reports the actress took sanyaas in February and is busy visiting pilgrimage sites across India and helping people in need.

Confirming the news, the actress asserted, "I have always been inclined towards spiritualism and had been following adhyatm, so it was a matter of time before I devoted myself completely to it."

Nupur revealed she has been blessed to have found the right guru Shambhu Sharan Jha during her time at CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association), where she worked as a committee member and held health workshops. The actress revealed, "It brought me contact with my guru and another master healer, which changed the course of my life.”

Turns out the actress has left Mumbai for good and is on her way to the Himalayas. The actress said that the only person who was not surprised was her sister Jigyaasa. Nupur revealed her sister has been aware of the fact that she has been practising Yog since 2007 and has seen her sit in saadhna for hours.

The actress also revealed she does not miss acting as there is no place for drama in her life anymore. "I am done with all the pretence and falsity that we resort to on screen and off it,” she said, adding, “After my mother passed away in December 2020, I realised that I didn’t fear losing anything anymore.

