Big Reveal: Star Plus's NO. 1 show 'Anupama' will soon do a special episode with a big Bollywood Name?

Anupama

MUMBAI : StarPlus’ Anupama is one of the biggest and blockbuster show in the TV industry currently. The audience clearly can not have enough of the show and the popularity of the show is increasing every single day. While the show has its own prominence amongst the audience, there is a new development in the storyline. 


Taking Anupama’s legacy a notch higher, makers are introducing a Bollywood celebrity in the storyline. Talking about the same, a source informs, “ A big bollywood celebrity will soon Anupama. This big addition will definitely create a ton of anticipation amongst the audience and will take the TRP of the show a notch higher. One of the legends of the entertainment industry, and a Padmashree award winner is all set to grace the episodes of TV’s biggest show”. 

Hence, now is the right time to wonder which celebrity will be cast in the show. StarPlus show Anupama has reached great heights and has been showered with constant applause and appreciation from the audience. 

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on StarPlus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, The show telecasts on StarPlus at 10 PM.

